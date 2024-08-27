Seven students of Fatehpur Medical College expelled after freshers’ injuries

Seven students from Fatehpur Medical College were expelled from the hostel on Tuesday following an incident where two freshmen ended up in the hospital with injuries. Seven Medical Students Expelled After Freshers’ Injuries

Principal RP Singh ordered the expulsion of six students: Satyam Barnwal, Sohrab Ali, Akshat Singh, Abhishek Tyagi, Parth Sen, Lakshya Bhaskar, and Akash Yadav. Singh cited gross indiscipline and disruption of the campus environment as reasons for the expulsion. He, however, described the incident as a brawl rather than ragging and the student would remain expelled till further orders.

The two freshmen, Akshat Kumar and Sanyam Kumar, who were admitted this year, are currently receiving treatment at the hospital. The students' complaint did not explicitly mention ragging but indicated they were assaulted. According to sources, the freshmen were attacked after they opposed ragging attempts by senior students.

Other students discovered the injured freshmen in the hostel and promptly transported them to the district hospital. Dr Rajesh Kumar, head of the trauma center at the hospital, confirmed that the two students were admitted with injuries on Monday night and are undergoing treatment.

The injured students, however, have told reporters that the assault occurred as part of ragging activities. The expelled students will remain barred from the hostel until further notice.