Ex-President Kovind attends 5th Dr Rajaram Jaipuria Memorial Lecture, shares insights on ‘Rise of India as Vishwa Guru’

The 5th Dr Rajaram Jaipuria Memorial Lecture was held today, August 3 at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, by Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions. Like every year, the event commemorated the vision and legacy of Dr Rajaram Jaipuria, an industrialist, educationist, and philanthropist. The 5th Dr Rajaram Jaipuria Memorial Lecture was held in New Delhi on August 3, 2024. Former President Ram Nath Kovind attended the event and shared key insights on 'Rise of India as Vishwa Guru'

The occasion was attended by Ram Nath Kovind, the former president of India who delivered valuable insights on the topic “The Rise of India As Vishwa Guru – Naya Yug, Nayi Uchainyaan.”

Besides, around 600 guests also attended the event, including prominent figures from academia and industry, educators, and students.

As informed in a press release issued by the organizing body, the lecture was also livestreamed and 7350 people from the group’s network.

Speaking on the occasion, former president Kovind spoke elaborately on India’s glorious past, touching upon the rich spiritual and scientific heritage of India.

He also emphasized the huge potential of India as the biggest democracy in the world and the fastest-growing major economy, the release added.

Kovind said, “India has given the world the concepts of zero and decimal. Many great Indian thinkers of antiquity have left an indelible mark in sciences, mathematics, and spirituality across the world. If we look at our nation today, our space programme is among the best. We have reached the south pole of the moon, sent an orbiter around Mars, and are studying the sun through mission Aditya L1.”

“We have a thriving digital economy. Today our country is going through the beginning of Amrit Kaal. We all must contribute collectively towards nation-building to make India a Vishwa Guru once again,” the former president added.

Shishir Jaipuria, Chairman of Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions, delivered the Welcome Address wherein he highlighted the importance of educating and upskilling the youth of the nation.

He stressed that education will be a huge catalyst to empower Indian youth to drive the country’s growth. “It has to be aligned with the rapidly changing needs of the industry, and the focus should be on outcome-based learning with measurable results to ensure that students acquire relevant skills and knowledge applicable in real-world scenarios,” Shishir Jaipuria pointed out.