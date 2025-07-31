Extramarks unveils ‘Extra Intelligence’ to redefine teaching and learning with AI-Powered tools

Global Edtech firm Extramarks Education has launched an AI-powered education suite, Extra Intelligence, in a bid to transform how schools teach, assess, and support students. Extramarks has launched an AI-powered education suite ‘Extra Intelligence’ aimed at redefining teaching and learning with AI-Powered tools. (Unsplash)

With the launch of Extra Intelligence, Extramarks has emerged as one of the first education companies to integrate AI meaningfully across the school ecosystem — from the classroom to after-school learning, a press statement issued by the firm informed.

Ritvik Kulshrestha, MD & CEO of Extramarks, said that through Extra Intelligence, the company is putting powerful, accessible AI directly in the hands of teachers and students.

“This is not just about automation; it’s about elevating pedagogy, improving outcomes, and making high-quality education scalable and inclusive across geographies,” he added.

Among the many features include the Teacher Assistant — a tool that has been specifically designed to personalize the classroom experience.

The Teacher Assistant tool enables educators to easily tailor digital lessons to their unique teaching style by adding real-world context, inserting custom examples, and delivering concepts through rich, animated, and interactive content, the statement pointed out.

It also enables teachers to generate collaborative activities on the fly, turning traditional lessons into engaging group experiences that foster teamwork, participation, and collective learning with the help of AI.

Additionally, Extra Intelligence will also aid teachers to create cheating-resistant tests that are conducted in the traditional pen-and-paper format, yet evaluated entirely through AI.

Simply put, after students submit their handwritten responses, the system automatically evaluates every answer with precision, meaning it can help teachers grade students within minutes, and helping them focus on teaching and improving student learning outcomes.

Extra Intelligence will also help teachers in schools across the world to deliver online classes, with real-time, AI-based engagement tracking built right in.

Through AI, student responses, participation, questions asked, and even classroom disruptions or inactivity will be monitored, which will offer a holistic view of both student attentiveness and teaching effectiveness.

Extra Intelligence also offers instant doubt resolution to students, whether it's on a particular question which the student has to attempt or while watching one of the thousands of academic videos hosted in the Extramarks digital library.

Students can interact with the AI Assistant while watching the video at any moment to clarify doubts.

The AI also acts as a step by step guide when students are practicing complex problems.

Notably, the global launch event of Extra Intelligece was held on July 28, 2025, in presence of educators, policymakers, and innovators from across regions.