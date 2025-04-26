FIIT JEE Case: 206 crore collected from students, funds diverted for personal use, reveal searches by ED

The searches conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Lucknow, on Thursday (April 24) at seven locations across Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Delhi, and Haryana’s Gurgaon in connection with the FIIT-JEE case revealed that approximately ₹206 crore was collected from students of running batches on the pretext of providing educational services, which were ultimately not delivered, ED officials confirmed here on Saturday. Enforcement Directorate (ED), Lucknow, had conducted searches t seven locations across Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Delhi, and Haryana’s Gurgaon in connection with the FIIT-JEE case which revealed that approximately ₹ 206 crore was collected from students of running batches on the pretext of providing educational services, which were not delivered. (Representative image/Saumya Khandelwal/HT Photo)

“The collected funds were allegedly diverted for personal and unauthorised use, while faculty salaries remained unpaid. Consequently, 32 coaching centres at Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Meerut, Noida, Prayagraj, Delhi, Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore Faridabad, Gurugram, Mumbai etc. were abruptly shut down, causing widespread distress to students and parents,” a senior ED official said.

These searches were carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, senior ED officials said. Officials also said the ED initiated its investigation based on multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) registered across Lucknow, Noida, Delhi, Bhopal, and other locations against FIIT-JEE and its senior management.

The search operations were carried out at the residences of the director DK Goel, CEO, COO, and CFO, as well as at the official premises of FIIT-JEE Coaching Institute, the ED officials said in a press note shared with the media.

The officials further said the FIRs alleged that the senior management of FIIT-JEE collected substantial fees from students and parents under the pretext of providing quality educational services, but instead engaged in large-scale financial fraud, criminal breach of trust, and educational malpractice by failing to deliver the promised educational services.

During the search action, the details of Proceeds of Crime (POC) were unearthed, including the total number of students from whom fee was collected.

“…the fees of around ₹181.89 crore were collected from 9823 students in the academic year 2025-2026. Similarly, ₹47.48 crore were collected from 3316 students for the academic year 2026-2027, ₹17.07 crore were collected from 1008 students for the academic year 2027-2028 and ₹3.76 Crore were collected from 264 students for the academic year 2028-2029. The total amount of ₹250.2 crore crom total students 14,411 was collected,” a senior ED official explained.

The ED officials said several incriminating documents and digital devices were seized, indicating serious financial irregularities during the search. Further preliminary analysis of the evidence collected during search action suggests a systematic scheme to siphon off funds, thereby defrauding students and their parents under the guise of educational services. During the search cash of ₹10 Lakh and jewellery worth ₹4.89 crore were seized, according to officials. Further investigation is in progress.