Magadh University UG Admissions 2025 underway at magadhonline.in, apply before May 2

Magadh University UG admission 2025: Magadh University, Bodh Gaya is accepting online applications for its UG courses for the academic year 2025-2029. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications on the official website at magadhonline.in. Magadh University UG Admissions 2025 are underway at magadhonline.in. Candidates must apply by May 2.

Candidates must note here that the last date to apply is May 2.

The university is offering 4-year degree courses in the Arts, Science, and Commerce streams in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasizes flexibility, interdisciplinary education, and academic excellence. Candidates who wish to study in Magadh University can apply for admission into B.A., B.Sc., and B.Com courses under the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS).

Also read: Govt taking several measures to ensure employment opportunities keep growing for youth, says PM Modi

Eligibility Criteria

For UG Arts and Commerce Programmes: candidates should have passed the Intermediate examination (I.A., I.Sc., or I.Com) or an equivalent +2 level examination conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) or any other recognized board.

For UG Science Programmes: Candidates must have completed Intermediate Science Examination (I.Sc.) or +2 Science stream only from the BSEB or an equivalent recognized board.

Also read: RRB JE CBT 2 Answer Key 2025 released, download via direct link; know about objection window

Application fee

Online application fee for General and OBC candidates is ₹600/-, whereas for candidates belonging to SC and ST categories have to pay a fee of ₹450/-.

Also read: APSC Recruitment 2025: Notification out for 32 posts of Junior Engineer under fishery dept, check details

How to apply online

Visit the official website at magadhonline.in. Click on the online application for the UG admission link. Read the Important information and continue to form. Enter your details and fill in the application form. Upload necessary documents. Pay the application fee and submit the form. Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Magadh University at magadhonline.in.