First year MBBS batch to be completed in 11 instead of 13 months: NMC

The academic calendar for the current batch of undergraduate medical students (2021-22) has been announced by the National Medical Commission (NMC), and it falls short by three months, keeping in mind the delay in conducting admissions this year.

As per the schedule, the academic session for MBBS courses will begin from February 14 this year and conclude in June 2027 (including the one year internship). "The academic curriculum for undergraduate courses shall be completed within the stipulated time as prescribed in the regulations," states the notification released by NMC this week.

In order to wrap up the course without compromising the curriculum, NMC has decided to compress the first professional year to eleven months instead of the usual thirteen by subsuming the one month foundation course into extra classes after regular hours.

"Foundation course will be covered after usual teaching hours or on weekends/holidays. Thus the first professional (year) has been compressed to eleven months instead of thirteen. Vacations have also been curtailed during first, second and third professionals by one month. Therefore each professional phase of training has been compressed by one month only," states the NMC notification.

NEET-UG 2021 exams were conducted in September instead of May and the results were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on November 1. A four month stay on admissions was vacated by the Supreme Court in the first week of January 2022, giving a go-ahead to state government admission authorities to start the process. The first round of seat allotment in the state was announced by the state common entrance test (CET) cell on February 1.

While parents and students are happy for clarity from the commission, many are worried this will end up compromising on academic time for the current batch. "It is not only important to complete the curriculum but also to ensure that students don't feel burn out within the first two years. Hopefully, colleges will find a way to balance work and mental health of students in the current batch," said Anushika Pandya, mother of an MBBS aspirant.

The NMC has also clarified that even though it appears as though the course time has been shortened, actual teaching and training hours have been preserved through absorption of buffer time available during the course.

"Care has been taken to not curtail practical and clinical postings; internship will remain for one year only," clarified NMC.

