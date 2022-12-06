FLAME University launches interdisciplinary Bachelor of Design (B.Des) programme

FLAME University on Tuesday announced that it has introduced a Bachelor of Design (B.Des) programme.

The programme has been designed based on insights offered by over 50 global design experts, the university said in a press statement.

“The B.Des program will be taught by a talented pool of full-time faculty experts with academic backgrounds from some of the most revered institutions as well as visiting faculty consisting of industry professionals,” it said.

Announcing the launch of the programme, Prof. Dishan Kamdar, Vice-Chancellor, FLAME University, said, “The concept of design today requires professionals to have an understanding of the traditional knowledge combined with elements of simplicity and practicality and yet have a finger on the pulse of the demands of the future. The B.Des program, with experience design as a major, is crafted for the future designer, who will not just be able to envision ideas and execute them, but also innovate by creating thought-provoking concepts."

“The program, which has been created under the advice of some of the best minds from India and abroad, will be taught by faculty who are experts and bring in real-world experience. By the end of the program, students will be ready to take on challenges regardless of the complexities, showcasing the impact and value that design professionals bring to the table,” he added.

The university said it will also offer financial aid and scholarship to deserving students. For more information on the programme, fee, and application process, visitflame.edu.in/academics/ug-bdes