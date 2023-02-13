FT Rankings 2023: ISB's PGP course ranked India's top, 5 other B-Schools feature

The Post Graduate Programme (PGP) of Indian School of Business (ISB) has been ranked top in India in the 2023 edition of the Financial Times (FT) Global MBA Rankings. Globally, it has been ranked 39 and sixth in Asia, the institute said in a press statement.

While ISB is the only Indian B-school to feature in the top 50 worldwide, its rank has dropped from last year's 32.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has been ranked 51 globally and IIM Bangalore has been ranked 52.

The other B-schools of the country that are in the top 100 list include: IIM Calcullta (76), IIM Indore (89) and IIM Lucknow (90).

Commenting on the ranking, Professor Ramabhadran Thirumalai, Deputy Dean – Academic Programmes at ISB said, “ISB’s consistent ranking as the top B-school in India in the FT Global MBA Ranking bears testimony to its constant endeavour to offer its students a research-backed curriculum and cutting-edge pedagogy delivered by faculty who are thought leaders in their areas. It also points to how well our alumni are doing in their careers after they graduate from the School.”

“We are proud to see our efforts reflecting in the FT MBA 2023 ranking. Our position as a leader in the global MBA landscape is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students, faculty members and staff. IIMB’s continued success in the FT MBA ranking is a result of our unwavering focus on providing world-class education and a supportive community to our students. We look forward to continuing this tradition of excellence in the years to come,” said Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director, IIM Bangalore