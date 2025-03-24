Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gauhati HC grants interim bail to USTM chancellor Mahbabul Haque, sets next date of hearing for April 9

PTI | , Guwahati
Mar 24, 2025 08:29 PM IST

Haque was arrested for allegedly promising students to allow unfair means in exams to score high marks. He was released from the Tezpur Jail on Monday. 

The Gauhati High Court on Monday granted interim bail to the chancellor of Meghalaya's University of Science and Technology (USTM) Mahbabul Haque, who was arrested for allegedly promising students to allow unfair means in exams to score high marks.

share
The Gauhati High Court asked USTM Chancellor Mahbabul Haque to furnish a bail bond of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 along with an additional surety of an equal amount. (File image)
The Gauhati High Court asked USTM Chancellor Mahbabul Haque to furnish a bail bond of 50,000 along with an additional surety of an equal amount. (File image)

Haque was subsequently released from the Tezpur Central Jail.

Also read: USTM chancellor, 5 teachers sent to judicial custody on charges of ‘promising’ unfair means in exams

Justice Mitali Thakuria granted interim bail to the petitioner with certain conditions, which include requiring Haque's full cooperation in the probe, mandatory appearance before the investigating officer when required, and strict prohibition on making any inducement, threat or promise to influence individuals acquainted with the case.

He was also asked to furnish a bail bond of 50,000 along with an additional surety of an equal amount.

The judge also noted that the petitioner had established a ''strong ground for grant of bail, but for abundant caution it is felt just and proper to go through the case diary''.

Also read: Delhi govt to prepare action report on deteriorating conditions of schools, says Education Minister Ashish Sood

The court fixed the next date of hearing and production of the case diary on April 9.

Also read: Pressure to perform, extreme competition burdens students mental health: SC

Haque, who was lodged in Tezpur Central Jail since March 13, was released from prison after completion of formalities around 6.30 pm and left for Guwahati amid tight security.

copy
Share Via
Share this article
Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
See More
Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On