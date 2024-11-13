Govt schools in UP’s Gautam Budh Nagar in dismal condition, NHRC directs district magistrate to take action

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the District Magistrate (DM) of Gautam Budh Nagar to take appropriate action on a complaint about the poor condition of government-run schools in the district, alleging violation of students' right to education. The complainant pointed out that hundreds of students in government schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, are being deprived of basic amenities, (Representative image/Reuters)

The NHRC on Tuesday, while addressing a complaint filed by Advocate Ashok Agarwal concerning the students, directed that the complaint be forwarded to the relevant authority for appropriate action. The concerned authority (District Magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar) has been instructed to take necessary steps within eight weeks, involving the complainant/victim, and to inform them of the actions taken.

Also read: UPPSC PCS, RO/ARO Exams Row: Protest enters third day, demand for ‘one day, one shift exams’ continues

Agarwal of the Social Jurist NGO, in his complaint to the NHRC, highlighted serious violations of children's right to education as guaranteed under Articles 14, 21, and 21-A of the Constitution of India, along with the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.

The complaint pointed out that hundreds of students in government schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, are being deprived of basic amenities, including drinking water, adequate desks and benches, availability of sweepers, and the required number of teachers.

Also read: AIBE 19 registration process closes soon, here's how to apply at allindiabarexamination.com, direct link

The complainant, submitted to the NHRC that on September 6, he visited three government-run schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, as part of a survey. He noted that many more schools may be facing similar, if not worse, issues. A particularly shocking finding was that the Uttar Pradesh government had failed to create the position of "sweeper" in government schools, a critical necessity for maintaining hygiene and fulfilling the requirements set out under Articles 14, 21, and 21-A of the Constitution of India, as well as the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.

The complainant urged the Uttar Pradesh government to immediately create sufficient sweeper positions in all government schools.

Also read: RRB Technician 2024 application status released, download from rrbapply.gov.in

Additionally, the complaint stated that the survey revealed that although special children are attending government schools, there is a lack of special educators to support their education, violating their fundamental rights under the Constitution and the RTE Act. The complainant further pointed out the need for government action on urgent issues like ensuring all-weather school buildings, sufficient classrooms, adequate teachers, and the provision of basic amenities for students. Many children were also reported to have incomplete sets of books, and the money allocated for uniforms and educational materials was insufficient.

Furthermore, the complainant said he visited the J.P. Construction site in Sector 134, Noida, where he found hundreds of children of migrant construction workers who have not been admitted to any government schools. He called for the immediate admission of these children into nearby schools, particularly those in Shahpur, Raipur, or Asgarpur, which are closest to the construction site. A sample survey identified 61 children who are out of school and seeking admission.

The complainant had informed the concerned authorities of Uttar Pradesh about these issues through letters dated September 11 and 12, but no action has been taken so far. He submitted that these ongoing issues reflect a blatant violation of the children's right to education, and he is seeking the NHRC's intervention to direct the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh to take prompt and appropriate action. (ANI)