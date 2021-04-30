Govt teacher served notice after 27 people test positive for COVID-19 in Raj

Authorities here served a notice on a government teacher after 27 people in his village tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection but withdrew it later.

The Panchayat Elementary Education Officer (PEEO) is the head of the core committee to deal with the COVID-19 situation.

The notice was issued by the SDM office in Ghadsana on Thursday stating that 27 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Ganganagar district of Rajasthan which showed the carelessness of the officer-in-charge, officials said.

The SDM office also sought clarification from the teacher as to why legal action as per rules should not be taken against him.

The notice, however, was withdrawn on Friday after the intervention of state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra.

The minister directed the collector to withdraw the notice.

“The notice has been withdrawn,” district collector Zakir Hussain said.