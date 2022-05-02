Home / Education / News / Haryana govt changes school timings from Wednesday amid heatwave
news

Haryana govt changes school timings from Wednesday amid heatwave

Amid hot weather conditions prevailing in the state for the past several days, the Haryana government has decided to change timings of all schools with effect from Wednesday.
There had been a demand from parents that in view of the scorching heat, the school timings be revised from 8 am to 2.30 pm to 7 am to 12 pm.(HT file)
There had been a demand from parents that in view of the scorching heat, the school timings be revised from 8 am to 2.30 pm to 7 am to 12 pm.(HT file)
Published on May 02, 2022 08:23 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI |

Amid hot weather conditions prevailing in the state for the past several days, the Haryana government has decided to change timings of all schools with effect from Wednesday.

Due to intense heatwave prevalent throughout the state, it has been decided that the timings of all schools--government and private--will be from 7 am to 12 pm for Classes 1 to 12 with effect from May 4, said the order issued by the Directorate of School Education on Monday.

There had been a demand from parents that in view of the scorching heat, the school timings be revised from 8 am to 2.30 pm to 7 am to 12 pm.

For the past several days, maximum temperatures at most places in Haryana have hovered in the range of 41-45 degrees Celsius. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
harayana school student heat wave + 1 more
harayana school student heat wave
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out