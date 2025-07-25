Haryana schools to be closed on July 26 for CET exams, check details here

The Haryana government is taking all measures to conduct the Common Eligibility Test (CET), scheduled to be conducted on Saturday and Sunday (July 26 and 27, 2025), in a free and fair manner. Haryana schools will be closed on Saturday, July 26, 2025 for CET exams. (Representative image/Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)

Officials have said that schools in the state will remain closed on Saturday owing to the examination.

In addition, the Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur also issued necessary instructions to senior police officers in all districts for the fair conduct of CET, news agency PTI reported.

The directives include imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 163 (power to issue orders in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. This will be enforced within a 500 metre radius of all examination centres.

Furthermore, no vehicles will be allowed to park within a 200 metre radius of the examination centres. Also, on the day of the exam, photocopy and printing shops near the centres have been ordered to remain closed.

DGP Kapur also appealed to the residents, candidates, and their guardians to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious activity by dialling '112' emergency helpline or the local police.

It may be mentioned here that Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had conducted a review of arrangements for the CET examination. He urged the general public to avoid unnecessary travel on both exam days, and help maintaining a smooth and uninterrupted traffic system.

This year, approximately 13.48 lakh candidates are eligible to appear in the examination this year and a total of 834 examination centres have been set up across the state.

The exams are being conducted under the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) for recruitmet in "Group-C" posts. The exam will comprise of 100 questions and the total marks is 100. The exam duration is for 1 hour 45 minutes.

(With inputs from PTI)