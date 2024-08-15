Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday sought to revive the ancient Nalanda University spirit, positioning India as a global education hub by promoting higher learning and research. "Have to awaken Nalanda's spirit to give new consciousness to traditions of knowledge of world" PM Modi

While addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day, PM Modi said that under the new education policy, he wants to build institutions where people from abroad come to India.

PM focuses on health, announces 75,000 new medical seats and Nutrition campaign

"Recently we have rebuilt Nalanda University in Bihar. Nalanda University has started functioning once again. But in the field of education, we will have to once again awaken that centuries-old Nalanda spirit, we will have to live that Nalanda spirit, we will have to work with great faith in that Nalanda spirit to give new consciousness to the traditions of knowledge of the world," he said.

"Under the new education policy, we want to develop such an education system in the country that the youth of my country do not have to go abroad, middle-class families do not have to spend lakhs and crores of rupees. We want to build such institutions here where people from abroad come to India," the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister also urged the nation to work towards a developed nation to be achieved by 2047. He said that 40 crore Indians showed strength and courage to drive away the British decades back.

"Before independence, 40 crore Indians showed courage, dedication and bravery and moved with one motto, and broke the shackles of colonial rule despite all adversaries. Their only goal was freedom. If 40 crore Indians could do this, then 140 CR Indians of my family can do wonders if they take one pledge then despite all challenges we can make a Viksit Bharat by 2047," PM Modi said.

"Now is the time to live for Viksit Bharat 2047 and we Indians are determined. We have to become Atmanirbhar in every field. It is the determination of the Indians that is driving my resolve. India can become a developed nation by 2047. There was a time when people had a do-or-die attitude and we got freedom and now we must have the strength to live for the nation and that can make a strong India," he added.

Earlier in June this year, PM Modi inaugurated the new campus of Nalanda University in Rajgir and said that the revival of Nalanda will mark the beginning of the 'Golden Age' of India adding that the new campus of the university will give the world an introduction to India's capability.

"I am happy that I got the opportunity to visit Nalanda within 10 days after swearing in as PM for the third time. Nalanda is more than just a name, it's a mantra, an identity, a declaration that books might get destroyed in fire, but knowledge persists. The revival of Nalanda will mark the beginning of the Golden Age of India. Nalanda's reawakening, this new campus, will give the world an introduction to India's capability," PM Modi had said.

This year's celebration marks the 11th time PM Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day, making him the third Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi to achieve this milestone. The theme for this year's Independence Day is 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047,' aiming to drive the Government's efforts to transform India into a developed nation by 2047. (ANI)