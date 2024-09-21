The Gauhati High Court Kohima Bench has quashed the appointments of 935 Nagaland police constables citing irregularities in the appointments which were made between January 2018 and October 2019. High Court quashes appointment of 935 Nagaland police constables(AFP)

SC seeks interim measures to secure coaching institutes in one month

Justice Devashis Baruah, who delivered the verdict on Friday ordered the state government to conduct a fresh recruitment process.

The order comes in response to a writ petition filed by a number of unemployed youth challenging the mode of appointment made by the state government without public advertisement. The petitioners described the appointments as "backdoor appointments" and their selection was arbitrary.

Also Check: Rajasthan teacher held for molestation attempt on 17-year-old student, principal suspended

The Court directed the state government to initiate a new recruitment process for fresh selection by advertising the posts in well-circulated local newspapers. The fresh recruitment, the order said, should be held as per the law and the process must be completed at the earliest within six months.

The court granted a relaxation in the upper age limit for both the petitioners and the quashed appointees for the new recruitment process but upheld strict adherence to basic qualifications and physical examination criteria. It also allowed the state government to give the quashed appointees to continue in service for a period of six months from the date of judgment or until fresh appointments were made.