Home / Education / News / Himachal: Classes 9 to 12 exam to be held in 2 terms on 50:50 syllabus basis
Himachal: Classes 9 to 12 exam to be held in 2 terms on 50:50 syllabus basis(HT file photo. Representative image)
Himachal: Classes 9 to 12 exam to be held in 2 terms on 50:50 syllabus basis(HT file photo. Representative image)
news

Himachal: Classes 9 to 12 exam to be held in 2 terms on 50:50 syllabus basis

Secondary stage examinations in Himachal Pradesh for 2021-22 batch of class 9 and 12, under the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, would be conducted in two terms on the basis of 50:50 syllabus in November 2021 and March 2022 respectively.
READ FULL STORY
ANI | , Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 10:44 AM IST

Secondary stage examinations in Himachal Pradesh for 2021-22 batch of class 9 and 12, under the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, would be conducted in two terms on the basis of 50:50 syllabus in November 2021 and March 2022 respectively.

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education in a notification said, "Under NEP 2020, secondary stage examinations for 2021-22 batch of class 9th to 12th will be conducted in two terms on the basis of 50:50 syllabus in November 2021 and March 2022 respectively.

There will also be a reduction of 30 per cent in the course as per the last academic session 2020-21, the notification read.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
himachal schools education national education policy 2020 + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.