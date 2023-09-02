HPS Centenary Educators Conference began on Friday, September 1 at the Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet. More than 700 educators, leaders and experts from various disciplines of the education world are attending the event. Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet Centenary Educators Conference underway

The three-day conference is intended to provide direction in the further development of The Hyderabad Public Schools to becoming global institutions of educational excellence.

The Chief Guest Syed Akbaruddin, Former permanent representative of India to the United Nations and Dean of Kautilya School of Public Policy and The Guest of Honour, Smt. V. Karuna, I.A.S. Secretary to Government Education Department, Govt of Telangana, Chairperson, HPS- B.O.G addressed the event. Prof. Dr. Anantha Durraiappah, Director, UNESCO - MGIEP, the first UNESCO category 1 Institute of Education in the Asia Pacific was the Keynote Speaker.

As per a press statement issued by Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, speaking at the event, Syed Akbaruddin said, “We are in an era of education being transformed, more than in any time our living memory. AI and ChatGPT are shaping up classrooms. These are tempting tools, but don’t envisage robots will teach you quantum physics or values. Teachers will be the repositories of values.”

The Guest of Honour, Smt. V Karuna said, “Teachers have the power to make difference in students’ lives. We need to make our children more and more relevant. The moral values have a critical role in the conflicting world. Education is also what you are as a person, how you are in your professional relationships, what responsibilities you carry as a citizen.”

Gusti J Noria, The President of HPS Society Said “Education has evolved into a social experience, encompassing networking, passion exploration, and personality enhancement. Our teachers must embrace technology as a powerful tool for education in this digital era.

"At the crux of our endeavours lies the profound theme of Shaping the Next Century of Educational Excellence. We stand at the precipice of moulding future generations into luminaries of knowledge, poised to illuminate the world with brilliance and carve an indelible legacy of educational distinction for the future. This educational conference will foster collaboration, comprehensive problem solving in modern education and empower students with intellectual acumen in an ever-evolving world,” Dr. Skand Bali, Principal HPS-Begumpet said in his welcome address.

The conference intends to enhance teaching methodologies, fostering innovation, promote collaborative learning environments, and chart a roadmap for the future of education and upskilling of teachers.

The conclave is a step towards achieving the ‘School Vision 2050’, which is a road map for the further development of its four schools, over the next three decades. The school has earmarked an investment of 12-15 cr in the next 5 years for upskilling educators, teaching and learning support, and counselling as the Educator’s conclave is set to be an annual affair, read the press statement.

The conclave is gearing up for rest of the two days featuring keynote addresses from renowned educators and visionaries, sharing their insights on the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the education sector.

