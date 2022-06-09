ICAI CA Foundation admit card 2022 released for June exams, direct link here

ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released admit cards for June edition of the Chartered Accountancy examination or ICAI CA Foundation June 2022. Students who will appear for the exam can visit icaiexam.icai.org to download CA Foundation admit card.

“Admit cards in respect of candidates admitted to the Foundation examination with their photographs and signatures on them, are hosted on https://icaiexam.icai.org/ No physical admit cards will be sent to any candidate. Candidates are required to download and print their admit cards from the website,” reads the admit card notification.

Candidates have to use their login ID (registration number and password to download admit cards. Here is the direct link and steps to follow:

ICAI CA Foundation admit card download link

How to download ICAI CA Foundation admit card 2022

Go to icaiexam.icai.org. On the home page, click on candidate's login. Login with your Login ID(Registration Number) and password. After logging in, click on the admit card tab and download it.

“Candidates may also visit the FAQs on subject hosted in the FAQs section of https://icaiexam.icai.org/ for more details. For any further clarifications, write to/contact: foundation_examhelpline@icai.in, 0120 3894811, 812,” the notification further reads.