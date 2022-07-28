IGNOU launches new MBA, MCom programmes in ODL, Online modes

School of Management Studies, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched 4 new MBA programmes in functional specialisation areas in ODL mode along with an MCom programme in online mode, which will begin from the July 2022 session.

Prof. Nageshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor, IGNOU presided over the launching ceremony which was held virtually, the institute has informed.

“Learners can now choose and join an MBA programme in any functional specialization in Human Resource Management, Marketing Management, Financial Management, and Operations Management. The M.Com programme through Online mode would help working professionals and other learners with the flexibility in-terms of time and place for pursuing it,” IGNOU said.

Interested candidates can take admission and register in MBA ODL Programmes through https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/ and for MCom (Online) through the link https://ignouiop.samarth.edu.in/

Prof. Rao, while complimenting the school said that all these programmes have been revised as per todays' requirements and are in line with the recommendations of NEP 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON