IGNOU Students Innovation Award 2021: Registration begins, here’s how to apply

Indira Gandhi National Open University has started the registration process for IGNOU Students Innovation Award 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the award can apply online through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in. The last date to apply is till September 30, 2021.

The registered students of IGNOU who has developed and implemented an innovative product, process or services as a solution to the problem/ challenge being faced by individuals or society in any area, preferably from the given theme areas, is eligible to submit application for the ‘Student Innovation Award 2021.

IGNOU Students Innovation Award 2021: How to Apply

Candidates who want to apply for the award can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

Download the application form available on the website.

Fill in the form.

Along with the supporting documents send the filled up application form to ncide@ignou.ac.in.

Candidates should enclose a 5-10 minutes video clip on the development and working of your innovation. The shortlisted students will be required to give presentation of their innovation, its development process and its working, etc. in virtual mode.

The best three innovators will be given with the certificates, trophies and cash prizes of ₹10000/-, ₹7000/- and ₹5000/- respectively.