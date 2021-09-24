Home / Education / News / IGNOU Students Innovation Award 2021: Registration begins, here’s how to apply
IGNOU Students Innovation Award 2021 registration have started. Candidates can check how to apply for the award through these simple steps given below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 01:18 PM IST

Indira Gandhi National Open University has started the registration process for IGNOU Students Innovation Award 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the award can apply online through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in. The last date to apply is till September 30, 2021. 

The registered students of IGNOU who has developed and implemented an innovative product, process or services as a solution to the problem/ challenge being faced by individuals or society in any area, preferably from the given theme areas, is eligible to submit application for the ‘Student Innovation Award 2021. 

Direct link to download application form 

IGNOU Students Innovation Award 2021: How to Apply 

Candidates who want to apply for the award can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.
  • Download the application form available on the website.
  • Fill in the form.
  • Along with the supporting documents send the filled up application form to ncide@ignou.ac.in.

Candidates should enclose a 5-10 minutes video clip on the development and working of your innovation. The shortlisted students will be required to give presentation of their innovation, its development process and its working, etc. in virtual mode. 

The best three innovators will be given with the certificates, trophies and cash prizes of 10000/-, 7000/- and 5000/- respectively.

