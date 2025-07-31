IIM Indore, Emeritus launch ‘Certificate Programme in Digital Transformation and AI for Leaders’ check details here

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has joined hands with Emeritus to launch the Certificate Programme in Digital Transformation and AI for Leaders, to address the growing demand for leadership that can translate emerging technologies into strategic advantage. IIM Indore and Emeritus collaborate to commence the ‘Certificate Programme in Digital Transformation and AI for Leaders’. (Image: iimidr.ac.in)

The certification course is ideal for professionals looking to deepen their understanding of digital technologies and strengthen their data-driven decision-making capabilities, a press statement informed.

Additionally, senior leaders and function heads seeking to integrate digital strategies into new or evolving business models, as well as managers currently driving or preparing to lead digital transformation initiatives within their organisations can opt for this course.

Moreover, the programme is also suited for consultants supporting clients through large-scale transformation and entrepreneurs aiming to innovate amid changing customer expectations and emerging business ecosystems.

Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director of IIM Indore, stated that the programme is precisely designed to equip professionals with the knowledge, tools, and frameworks to lead with clarity in a digitally dynamic environment.

Avnish Singhal, Executive Vice President, India & APAC, Emeritus, stated that at a time when organisations are looking for leaders who can bridge the gap between digital ambition and execution, the programme has been crafted to meet that industry need, offering a strategic learning experience.

The programme has been designed by IIM Indore faculty, and offers a rich blend of academic rigour and practical application.

The programme consists of pre-recorded video lectures by IIM faculty for flexible learning, masterclasses by industry experts.

It also includes discussion boards to foster peer interaction and real-world case studies for practical insights, assignments, quizzes, AI and Gen AI for innovative strategies and business models, a capstone project, as well as networking and peer-to-peer learning opportunities.

Benefits of the programme:

Learners will be able to articulate key concepts and principles of digital transformation and AI They will develop and implement AI-driven strategies to optimise business processes and enhance decision-making. They can innovate business models and strategies using AI technologies Enhance customer relationships and experiences through AI-driven insights and personalisation Address and manage the challenges and risks associated with digital transformation and AI implementation Lead and manage digital transformation initiatives within diverse organisational contexts

Details about the programme:

The programme starts on September 25, 2025, and spans 22 weeks. The course fee is ₹1,25,000

To be eligible, applicants need to be minimum graduate/diploma holder (10+2+3).

Certification

Learners who complete the programme successfully with a minimum grade of 70%, participants will receive a certificate of completion from IIM Indore.

Participants must also view at least 50% of the video content and attend a minimum of 50% of live sessions, masterclasses, or campus modules to successfully complete the programme.

For more details, applicants may visit the official website here.