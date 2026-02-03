IIM Kashipur collaborates with ICAI to strengthen skill development initiatives

The Indian Institute of Management Kashipur, IIM Kashipur and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI, have collaborated to foster academic and professional collaboration aimed at enhancing the skills and competencies of Chartered Accountants.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Neeraj Dwivedi, Director, IIM Kashipur, and CA. (Dr.) Jai Kumar Batra, Secretary, ICAI, and also in the presence of Dr. Sambit Kumar Mishra, Deputy Director, ICAI; Prof. Kunal K. Ganguly, Dean (Development), IIM Kashipur; and K. N. Badhani, Dean (Academics), IIM Kashipur.

While speaking on the occasion, Prof. Neeraj Dwivedi, Director, IIM Kashipur, said: “Chartered Accountants play a crucial role in ensuring transparency, financial discipline, and trust in the economy. Through this MoU with ICAI, we aim to support their continuous learning by offering programmes that combine sound accounting practices with practical managerial and regulatory insights.”

The agreement establishes a framework for mutual cooperation in designing and delivering customized training programmes, refresher courses, seminars, workshops, and research-oriented initiatives focused on professional skill enrichment.