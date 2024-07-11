IIM Rohtak and Academy for Global Business Advancement hosts conference in Bangkok, details inside

The Academy for Global Business Advancement (AGBA), in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak, conducted the 20th World Conference, in Bangkok, Thailand, from July 8 to 10, 2024. Academics resolved that Indian thought leadership in promoting the Buddhist way of life in promoting sustainability is the need of the hour.(handout)

According to a press release by IIM Rohtak, the conference discussed sustainability in the business world and its importance for ensuring long-term economic viability while fostering social responsibility and minimising environmental impact.

Academics resolved that Indian thought leadership in promoting the Buddhist way of life in promoting sustainability is the need of the hour. Given the rising catastrophes in the world on account of climate change and environmental degradation, it is important that business schools, in particular, and universities, in general, must encourage sustainable thoughts and practices to percolate into the student’s curriculum and student’s way of life, mentioned the press release.

IIM Rohtak organized a panel discussion on 'Buddhism and Sustainability: Examining India’s Role' which was moderated by Professor Dheeraj Sharma, who emphasised the urgent need for sustainable practices and highlighted the vital role of Buddhist values in fostering sustainable development.

The panelists unanimously called for prioritising the Buddhist approach to foster a harmonious and sustainable world. Professor Sharma concluded by highlighting the right to repair and nonviolence, aligning sustainable practices with respect to all other living beings in the ecosystem.

The event also featured various eminent speakers. Kyle S. Wells, Professor at Utah Tech University, USA, expressed his enthusiasm for the event and its objectives, appreciating the participation of representatives from 32 countries and nearly 500 research papers. Other notable presenters at the conference included Kyle S. Wells, Former Dean of Utah Tech University (USA); Dana-Nicoleta Lascu, Professor at the University of Richmond (USA); Viput Ongaskul, Former Dean of the National Institute of Development Administration (Thailand); Gary L. Frankwick from the University of Texas (USA); and Abdul Razak Bin Ibrahim from the University of Melaka (Malaysia). The event concluded with an award ceremony where the contributions of academicians and scholars from diverse research backgrounds were acknowledged. Several Faculty members and doctoral scholars from IIM Rohtak were also appreciated and awarded for their scholarly contributions, stated the press release.

