IIMA invites applications for e-PG Diploma in Advanced Business Analytics

Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad has started the registration process for e-Post Graduate Diploma in Advanced Business Analytics. The registration process started on August 1 and candidates can apply online through the official site of IIMA on iima.ac.in.

The programme is a 16 month programme in Applied Analytics for working professionals. As per the statement released by the Institute, the e-PGD ABA programme is designed specifically to accommodate the hectic schedules of working professionals. The e-PGD programme is curated in a way to help candidates learn and internalize strong conceptual foundations of Applied Analytics through rigorous coursework, peer to peer learning and capstone projects.

The eligibility criteria to apply for the programme is candidates should be a graduate, have strong quantitative and analytical problem solving skills, should have 2 years of relevant work experience and a valid test score in GMAT/GRE/CAT/GATE or the ePGD-ABA qualifying-cum-aptitude test.

The pre-term will begin in March 2023 in online mode. Candidates who want to apply can follow these simple steps given below.

How to apply

Visit the official site of IIMA on iima.ac.in.

Click on e-PG Diploma in Advanced Business Analytics link available on the home page.

Press registration link and enter the login details.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.