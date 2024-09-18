IIT Bombay receives 130 crore pledge from the Motilal Oswal Foundation

IIT Bombay and Motilal Oswal Foundation joined hands to establish the Motilal Oswal Knowledge Centre which will be set up on IIT Bombay’s campus. The collaboration will see the establishment of academic infrastructure and the development of a program in financial markets at IIT Bombay, backed by a substantial INR 130 crore pledge from the Motilal Oswal Foundation.(Arne Hückelheim / Wikimedia Commons)

The collaboration will see the establishment of academic infrastructure and the development of a program in financial markets at IIT Bombay, backed by a substantial INR 130 crore pledge from the Motilal Oswal Foundation.

As per the MoU, Motilal Oswal Knowledge Centre will be set up in IIT Bombay’s campus, with an area of ~1 lakh –1.2 lakh sq. ft. This academic block will serve as a hub for innovation, advanced laboratories, research centres, and collaborative space. The Motilal Oswal Centre for Capital Markets (MOCM) at IIT Bombay will draw expertise from areas such as Finance, Economics, Management, Operations Research, Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Mathematics.

“The Motilal Oswal Knowledge Centre will be a significant milestone in IIT Bombay's efforts to scale new heights of global excellence. This generous donation will help us modernize and advance our infrastructure, essential for fostering ground-breaking research. The establishment of the Motilal Oswal Centre for Capital Markets marks a pivotal moment for IIT Bombay. This initiative will not only elevate the institute’s stature in financial education but also solidify its position as a leading hub for nurturing the next generation of financial market leaders. It aligns perfectly with our broader vision of scaling new heights of global excellence and contributing to India’s leadership on the global stage. We are immensely grateful to Motilal Oswal Foundation for their visionary contribution,” said Prof Shireesh Kedare, Director of IIT Bombay.

MOCM plans to offer academic programs in Financial Markets, at the graduate, undergraduate and post-graduate levels. The Centre also envisions offering flexible online Post Graduate Diplomas, making it accessible to professionals worldwide. mentioned the press release.

“At Motilal Oswal Foundation, we are committed to building a research backed educational ecosystem that will create a positive impact on future leaders of the nation. We are honoured to partner with IIT Bombay, an institution that is at the forefront of innovation and academic excellence. The Motilal Oswal Knowledge Centre as well as Motilal Oswal Centre for Capital markets stand as a testament to the power of strategic philanthropy and the pivotal role that partnerships between academia and industry can play in creating lasting societal impact. We believe this partnership will pave the way for a brighter, more innovative future for the country and its financial markets,” said Motilal Oswal, Trustee, Motilal Oswal Foundation.

