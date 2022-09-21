Home / Education / News / IIT Jodhpur launches 4-year B.S programs in Chemistry and Physics

IIT Jodhpur launches 4-year B.S programs in Chemistry and Physics

news
Published on Sep 21, 2022 05:01 PM IST

IIT Jodhpur has launched two new 4 year B.S programs. The programs have been launched for Chemistry and Physics subjects.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur has launched 4 year B.S programs for two new subjects- chemistry and physics. These programs with specialization are launched to give students opportunities for multiple interdisciplinary areas, including entrepreneurship.

The programs will impart fundamental knowledge in basic science and engineering in the first year. In the second and third years, the students will undergo comprehensive theoretical and experimental courses in advanced concepts of Chemistry and Physics in the respective programs, and in the final year, these programs will enable the students to specialize in a focused area in the forefront of science, as per the official press release.

The Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and Bachelor of Science in Physics has been created with an aim that B.S graduates get involved in application-directed basic research, creating breakthrough technologies for new age industries.

Moreover, as per the statement released, the Institute will also provide the B.S. program students with an opportunity to convert their 4-year B.S. program to 5 year B.S. - M.Tech dual degree program with respective specializations.

