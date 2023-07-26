Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Jodhpur on Tuesday, July 25 conducted a workshop on ‘Implementation of NEP’. The workshop was conducted to execute appropriate measure for the implementation of the NEP 2020 recommendations in the Institute’s curriculum. IIT Jodhpur organises workshop on ‘Implementation of NEP’

As per a press statement issued by IIT Jodhpur, the workshop was attended by 25 officials from various educational Institutions, including heads from Higher Education Institutions such as MBM University, Jodhpur, JIET, Jodhpur, JNVU, LMCST and School Education Institutions, such as, Heads of KVs, Bodhi International school, Mayoor chopasini School, Rajmata School among others.

The Institute also organised panel discussion at the workshop to promote an integrated approach to learning and teaching, thus aligning with one of the primary visions of the NEP 2020.

Prof. Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur at the workshop talked about the initiatives taken by the Institute to revamp academic curriculum to bring in elements of flexibility thereby enabling the students to choose curriculum of their choice.

To bring in the true spirit of NEP in the academic and research of the Institute, some new interdisciplinary and cross-disciplinary academic entities such as Schools, Centres and Interdisciplinary Research Platforms have been started. Also, IIT Jodhpur has come up with multidisciplinary nature of courses; namely BS in Physics (with specialisation) and BS in Chemistry (with specialisation) as envisioned in NEP 2020, the press statement said.