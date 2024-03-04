IIT Kanpur all set to host four day technical and entrepreneurial extravaganza Techkriti’24 from March 14

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is gearing up to host the 30th edition of the annual technical and entrepreneurial fest Techkriti’24 from March 14 to March 17, 2024. IIT Kanpur set to host its annual technical and entrepreneurial fest Techkriti’24 from March 14 to March 17, 2024. Those interested to take part can register themselves at techkriti.org.

According to a press release, the theme for latest edition is ‘The Cosmic Nexus’, and it will offer four days of extravaganza filled with innovation, technology, and entrepreneurial spirit.

Several competitions, workshops, and events have been planned as part of the four-day programme, with an expected footfall of 60,000 from over 1500 colleges worldwide.

The festival will feature competitive events spanning various domains like Robo games, Take Off, Software Corner, Mandakini, Model United Nations, Fintech, ECDC, Design, and Technovation.

Besides, an array of workshops will also be conducted by industry experts from esteemed companies such as CISCO, Mastercard, Autodesk, StockGro, Altair, and more.

The event will cover trending topics – from AI/ML to ChatGPT to Electric Vehicles, IoT with Google, Robotics, Drone, and Blockchain Technology, thereby providing valuable insights and hands-on learning experiences.

Furthermore, an Auto Expo featuring a stunning Ferrari and other cars will also be a highlight , as well as NAO by Softbank Robotics, a humanoid robot revolutionizing human-robot interaction.

Another attraction of Techkriti’24 is its line-up of captivating shows and performances consisting of electrifying DJ nights to stand-up comedy acts.

Prof. S. Ganesh, the Director of IIT Kanpur, exuded confidence that the 30th edition will be a unique opportunity for all the participating students, including aspiring entrepreneurs and tech enthusiasts to connect, learn, and thrive.

Tech enthusiasts, budding entrepreneurs, and those curious about the latest trends in technology can register themselves to be part of the four-day program.

To register and for more information, please visit the official website techkriti.org.