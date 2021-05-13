Home / Education / News / IIT Ropar develops cremation cart which requires less wood consumption
IIT Ropar. (HT file)
IIT Ropar. (HT file)
news

IIT Ropar develops cremation cart which requires less wood consumption

Amid rising COVID-19 related fatalities, the Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar has come up with an eco-friendly cremation cart, fitted with stainless steel insulation for ensuring no heat loss and less wood consumption.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 03:53 PM IST

Amid rising COVID-19 related fatalities, the Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar has come up with an eco-friendly cremation cart, fitted with stainless steel insulation for ensuring no heat loss and less wood consumption. 

The cart has been developed in collaboration with a company Cheema Boilers Limited, a university release said on Thursday.

“The technology behind it is based on the wick stove, in which wick after lighting glows yellow and this is converted into smokeless blue flame after installing the combustion air system over these wicks,” it said.

The stainless steel trays on both sides of the cart are for easy ash removal. The cart is equipped with combustion air for primary and secondary hot air systems, it further said.

The disposal is completed within 12 hours including cooling as against 48 hours, said Harpreet Singh, Dean, IIT Ropar.

“It works on temperature above 1000°C that ensures complete sterilization. It has stainless steel insulation on both sides of the cart for no heat loss and less wood consumption,” he said.

“Usually wood costs about 2,500 for disposing one body and poor families sometimes try to get by with much less and end up having to dispose of partially burnt bodies, or even whole corpses, in rivers,” the dean said.

The cart has wheels and it can be transported anywhere without much effort, he added.

Harjinder Singh Cheema, MD, Cheema Boilers Ltd said, “We are providing a simplest and cheapest way of cremation, which can be performed within half of wood required now and can reduce the carbon footprint by half.”

It can also be used on LPG using domestic gas cylinders, he further said.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iit student iit ropar education + 1 more

Related Stories

IIT Jodhpur.(iitj.ac.in)
IIT Jodhpur.(iitj.ac.in)
news

IIT-Jodhpur's 296 students test COVID positive since February

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 09:14 AM IST
A total of 269 IIT-Jodhpur students returning to the campus have tested COVID-19 positive since February 2, university officials said on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Assistant registrar of IIT-Kanpur commits suicide by hanging: Police
Assistant registrar of IIT-Kanpur commits suicide by hanging: Police
news

IIT Kanpur's Assistant registrar commits suicide by hanging: Police

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 09:19 AM IST
The assistant registrar of the IIT here allegedly committed suicide at his official residence on the institute campus on Tuesday, police said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.