Home / Education / News / IIT-Jodhpur's 296 students test COVID positive since February
IIT Jodhpur.(iitj.ac.in)
IIT Jodhpur.(iitj.ac.in)
news

IIT-Jodhpur's 296 students test COVID positive since February

A total of 269 IIT-Jodhpur students returning to the campus have tested COVID-19 positive since February 2, university officials said on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 09:14 AM IST

A total of 269 IIT-Jodhpur students returning to the campus have tested COVID-19 positive since February 2, university officials said on Wednesday.

With students arriving at the campus for their practical sessions, 3,000 RT-PCR tests were conducted till May 10 to curb the spread of the infection.

Of the 269 students who have tested COVID positive, 240 have fully recovered while the remaining 29 are in the process of recovery and are in isolation, Deputy Registrar Amardeep Sharma said.

"In view of the surging second wave and arrival of the students for their laboratory exercises, we had drawn an aggressive plan for screening and testing these students in order to keep them safe and the campus free from the infection," he said.

Upon arrival, students were directly sent to designated isolation wards where COVID tests were conducted on the fifth day, Sharma said.

"Only after obtaining a negative RT-PCR report, they are allotted rooms in regular hostels after the seventh day, provided they had no symptoms. If found positive, students are being shifted to a super-isolation facility for the next 14 days," he added.

The institute is currently hosting 25 per cent of its total strength of students who have been waiting for the lockdown to lift to return to their homes.

As part of community service, the institute has extended COVID testing facilities to people around the campus who are engaged in various jobs and services at the institute.

On Monday, 29 students and staff members at the institute were reported to be COVID-19 positive.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iit jodhpur coronavirus covid19 education + 1 more

Related Stories

Assistant registrar of IIT-Kanpur commits suicide by hanging: Police
Assistant registrar of IIT-Kanpur commits suicide by hanging: Police
news

IIT Kanpur's Assistant registrar commits suicide by hanging: Police

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 09:19 AM IST
The assistant registrar of the IIT here allegedly committed suicide at his official residence on the institute campus on Tuesday, police said.
READ FULL STORY
The report for the new 29 cases at the institute came out on Monday after a massive campaign was put in place to test every campus resident, said Amardeep Sharma, spokesperson and deputy registrar of the institute.(iitj.ac.in)
The report for the new 29 cases at the institute came out on Monday after a massive campaign was put in place to test every campus resident, said Amardeep Sharma, spokesperson and deputy registrar of the institute.(iitj.ac.in)
news

29 new COVID cases at IIT Jodhpur

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 08:02 PM IST
Twenty-nine people, including 25 students, tested positive for COVID-19 at IIT Jodhpur, taking the total number of coronavirus cases at the campus to 225, authorities said.
READ FULL STORY
"At present, there are more than 100 million active Unified Payments Interface (UPI) users every month in India, as per the Indian government's statistics. These initiatives are being taken up by MPFI towards bringing 500 million active users by 2025," read an official statement.(PTI File)
"At present, there are more than 100 million active Unified Payments Interface (UPI) users every month in India, as per the Indian government's statistics. These initiatives are being taken up by MPFI towards bringing 500 million active users by 2025," read an official statement.(PTI File)
news

IIT Madras to collaborate with MPFI to boost digital money transactions in India

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 05:18 PM IST
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras researchers will collaborate with members of the Mobile Payment Forum of India (MPFI) to develop voice-based solutions in multiple vernacular languages to enable larger adoption of digital money transactions in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.