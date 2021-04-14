IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / News / India's National Education Policy is futuristic: PM Modi
"India takes pride in being the mother of democracy as it's values are embodied in our social life," Modi said at the Association of Indian Universities' 95th annual meet and a national seminar of vice-chancellors.(HT_PRINT)
"India takes pride in being the mother of democracy as it's values are embodied in our social life," Modi said at the Association of Indian Universities' 95th annual meet and a national seminar of vice-chancellors.(HT_PRINT)
news

India's National Education Policy is futuristic: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the new National Education Policy is futuristic and as per global standards.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 12:26 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the new National Education Policy is futuristic and as per global standards.

"India takes pride in being the mother of democracy as it's values are embodied in our social life," Modi said at the Association of Indian Universities' 95th annual meet and a national seminar of vice-chancellors.

The Centre unveiled the new National Education Policy (NEP) last year.

"The National Education Policy is futuristic and as per global parameters," Modi said.

He said the role of skilled youth is continuously increasing as India walks the path of 'aatmanirbharta' (self- reliance).

"Babasaheb Ambedkar has given a strong foundation for us to take forward all our democratic values after the independence," Modi said on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar.

The city-based Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University hosted the event.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani attended the meet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
prime minister narendra modi nep 2020 dr br ambedkar education news + 2 more

Related Stories

HT Image
HT Image
others

Language varsity curriculum to be revised as per NEP

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 12:18 AM IST
Lucknow Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University curriculum would be revised according to the National Education Policy-2020, vice chancellor professor AK Shukla told a meeting of faculty members on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
PM Modi to discuss CBSE board exams with education minister, top officials today.(PTI File Photo )
PM Modi to discuss CBSE board exams with education minister, top officials today.(PTI File Photo )
news

CBSE Board Exams 2021: PM Modi to discuss issue with Pokhriyal, key officials

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 12:12 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with the Union education minister and key officials on Wednesday to discuss the issue of CBSE board exams, government sources said.
READ FULL STORY
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(PTI)
india news

'BR Ambedkar was a person of universal vision,' says PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 14, 2021 12:07 PM IST
Speaking on National Education Policy 2020, PM Modi said, "I have been interacting with experts on this. India's National Education Policy is futuristic and as per world standards."
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP