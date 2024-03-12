Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi gears up to host two-day RIISE 2024 event from March 15

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Delhi has announced that its flagship event, the Research Innovation, and Incubation Showcase (RIISE) 2024, will be held on March 15 and 16, 2024. Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Delhi to host Research Innovation, and Incubation Showcase (RIISE) 2024 on March 15 and 16, 2024.(IIITD)

According to a press release issued by IIIT Delhi, the event is expected to be attended by experts from academia, industry, and government.

The RIISE 2024 edition will be held under the overarching theme of 'Build for India,' serving as a rallying call for innovators, entrepreneurs, and changemakers dedicated to advancing homegrown solutions, the release informed.

The theme, the release states, represents a vision for a nation fuelled by homegrown solutions, addressing pressing challenges with ingenuity and practicality. ‘Build for India’ also celebrates the heroes who tirelessly work to shape a brighter tomorrow, empowering grassroots initiatives, fostering collaborative ecosystems, and paving the way for a more inclusive and prosperous India.

Dr. Jaswinder Chadha, President and CEO at Axtria, will join as a chief guest, and Anku Jain, Managing Director of MediaTek India, will be presenting the keynote address.

Some of the sessions included in the event:

Robotics and Space Technology : Spotlight the advancements in automating crucial tasks and propelling space exploration. Insights will be shared by speakers including Prof. Puneet Singla from Penn State University and Prof. S K Saha from IIT Delhi. Some of the panelists will include Tushar Jadhav from Manastu Space, Dr Rajesh Kumar from Addverb, Prof. Soumya Ranjan from IIT Kanpur, and Rajiva Ranjan from the Indian Air Force.

It will highlight the significance of indigenous AI solutions in shaping India's future. Speakers include Soma Dhaval from Wadhwani AI, Nilay Shrivastava from Adobe Research, Mihir Kulkarni from Wadhwani AI, Dr Ankur Arora from Mastercard, and others. Other sessions will be on the power of 5G/6G, Computational Gastronomy, Design for India, and Sustainable Mobility, among others.

Besides, those attending RIISE 2024 will also witness a series of key events designed to foster innovation and collaboration. These include:

Sketch Theory

Healthtech Innovations

ForkIt

Epoch

OncoSlice

Prof. Pankaj Vajpayee, Dean of Corporate Relations and Entrepreneurship, highlighted that RIISE 2024 will showcase fascinating work that the students and faculty are doing, some of which carries the potential to bring a change in society.

“Attendees will get the opportunity to network with colleagues and specialists, share ideas, and consider possible joint ventures in RIISE,” Prof. Vajpayee said.

Prof. Vivek A. Bohara, IIIT-Delhi faculty member and Associate Dean IRD, said that RIISE 2024 will present an unparalleled opportunity for collaboration and innovation, bringing together academia, industry, and government, thereby creating solutions that truly transform lives.

RIISE 2024 will be hosted at the IIIT-Delhi campus and is open to the public and caters to students, researchers, academicians, and industry professionals keen on exploring the latest trends and opportunities.

To register and for more details, visit the official website.