TN DEE June 2024 first and 2nd year exam calendar released, notification here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 12, 2024 07:25 PM IST

TN DEE June 2024 Exam Calendar released at www.dge.tn.gov.in.

Directorate of Government Examinations, has released the June 2024 exam calendar for first and 2nd year examinations. The examination schedule is available on the official website at www.dge.tn.gov.in.

TN DEE June 2024 exam calendar released by Directorate of Government Examinations

According to the official notification, the TN DEE second-year examination will be conducted from June 20 to July 8. The TN DEE first-year examination will be conducted from June 21 to July 9. The Indian Education System will be the first exam of the second year, while Teaching of Social Science -II will be the last. Learning Child will be the first exam of the year, while Teaching of Social Science-I will be the last.

TN DEE June 2024 exam schedule: How to check

Visit the official website at www.dge.tn.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Diploma in Elementary Education Examination.”

A new page will be displayed on the screen.

Click on the “Diploma in Elementary Education Examination”

Check the timetable

Take a printout for future reference.

Exam and College Guide
