International Women's Day 2024: AICTE announces new scholarship scheme for girls

On the occasion of International Women's Day, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) announced a new scholarship scheme for the female students of the BBA, BCA and BMS programs. The scheme was announced as a part of AICTE's ongoing efforts to build a diverse, equitable, and inclusive technical and management education ecosystem in India.(Gurpreet Singh/HT Photo)

According to the AICTE release, the new scholarship scheme will provide financial help of ₹7.5 crore to 3000 female students from economically weaker backgrounds annually. The annual grant under the scholarship will be ₹25000 per student. AICTE will spend ₹7.5 crore annually for three years to provide financial support to girl students. The new scholarship is dedicated only to female students pursuing BBA, BCA and BMS courses from AICTE-approved institutions.

Announcing the scheme, the AICTE Chairman Prof. T.G. Sitharam said, "AICTE takes measures to empower women and unlock their full potential in technical and management education. For girl students in engineering, we have a PRAGATI scheme. Since, BBA, BCA and BMS undergraduate management courses have come under the AICTE umbrella from this year onwards, we decided to announce a special scheme for girl students of UG management to promote gender equality, provide affordable education and empower girls in management education as well.".

"On this International Women's Day, AICTE reaffirms its commitment to empowering women in engineering and technology through its new and reformative initiatives. Encouraging and supporting women in engineering and management is not only the right thing to do but also essential for India's progress and prosperity for Viksit Bharat by 2047." added the release.