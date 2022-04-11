Home / Education / News / JNTU Anantapur BTech, BPharm semester 1 results announced; Direct link
  • JNTUA Result 2022: As of now, the official result website is not working. Students can visit it after a while to download their mark sheets.
JNTUA result 2022 announced for different courses (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 08:42 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Anantapur has announced results of four semester 1 results of BTech and BPharm four year programmes. Candidates can go to jntua.ac.in or jntuaresults.ac.in to download results of regular and supplementary February 2022 examinations. 

JNTUA result 2022 direct link&amp;nbsp;

JNTUA has announced results of the following courses: 

  1. BTech 4 year sem 1 (R15) Regular & Supplementary February 2022 Examinations
  2. BPharmacy 4 year sem 1 (R15) Regular & Supplementary February 2022 Examinations
  3. BTech 4 year sem 1 (R13) Supplementary February 2022 Examinations
  4. BPharmacy 4 year sem 1 (R13) Supplementary February 2022 Examinations

Here's the official result notification

