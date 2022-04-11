JNTU Anantapur BTech, BPharm semester 1 results announced; Direct link

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Anantapur has announced results of four semester 1 results of BTech and BPharm four year programmes. Candidates can go to jntua.ac.in or jntuaresults.ac.in to download results of regular and supplementary February 2022 examinations.

As of now, the official result website is not working. Students can visit it after a while to download their mark sheets.

JNTUA result 2022 direct link&nbsp;

JNTUA has announced results of the following courses:

BTech 4 year sem 1 (R15) Regular & Supplementary February 2022 Examinations BPharmacy 4 year sem 1 (R15) Regular & Supplementary February 2022 Examinations BTech 4 year sem 1 (R13) Supplementary February 2022 Examinations BPharmacy 4 year sem 1 (R13) Supplementary February 2022 Examinations

Here's the official result notification.

