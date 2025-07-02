Search
JNU to conduct entrance exam for two PhD courses not covered under UGC-NET, check details

PTI | , New Delhi
Jul 02, 2025 03:25 PM IST

The decision to hold JNUEE for the two PhD programmes was taken by the respective schools, university sources informed. 

Jawaharlal Nehru University will conduct its own entrance exam - JNUEE - for admissions in PhD courses for Korean Studies and Cinema Studies, which are not covered under the UGC-NET, while admissions for all other doctoral degree courses will be based on NET scores.

Jawaharlal Nehru University will conduct the JNUEE for admissions in PhD courses for Korean Studies and Cinema Studies that are not covered by UGC NET. (HT file)

According to university sources, the decision to hold JNUEE for these two programmes was taken by the respective schools.

"All the deans have accepted and signed the process. This decision is their own, not of the vice chancellor or the administration," said a source, adding that the university's structure is decentralised and democratic.

The administration noted that exams like NET-JRF and CUET are more inclusive and widely accessible.

"Earlier, JNUEE was held at about 80 centres, while NET-JRF is now conducted at over 200 and CUET at around 500," an official said, highlighting that JNU's publication record is increasing by 5 per cent annually.

However, JNUSU President Nitish Kumar told PTI, "This is because there are no NET subjects for these two programmes. That is why the administration has to conduct entrance exam for these two subjects."

Meanwhile, the JNU Students' Union continues its indefinite hunger strike for the fifth day, demanding the reinstatement of JNUEE for all PhD programmes.

A scheduled meeting with the vice chancellor on Tuesday was postponed without further notice. The protest began last Thursday after the release of the PhD admission schedule for the academic year 2025-26.

