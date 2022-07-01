JNVST Class 6 Result 2022: Provisional list likely to release on July 10
Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will release JNVST Class 6 Result 2022 provisional select list likely on July 10, 2022. The provisional list will be available to candidates on the official site of NVS on navodaya.gov.in.
Navodaya Class 6 admission test 2022 was conducted on April 30, 2022 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. The question paper had 40 questions on mental ability, 20 on Arithmetic section and 20 questions on Language.
Students who have appeared for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test for Class 6 can check the provisional select list through these simple steps given below.
JNVST Class 6 Result 2022: How to check
- Visit the official site of NVS on navodaya.gov.in.
- Click on JNVST Class 6 Result 2022 provisional list link available on the home page.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- The list will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Candidates can check the official site of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti for more related details.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics