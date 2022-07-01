JNVST Class 6 Result 2022: Provisional list likely to release on July 10

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will release JNVST Class 6 Result 2022 provisional select list likely on July 10, 2022. The provisional list will be available to candidates on the official site of NVS on navodaya.gov.in.

Navodaya Class 6 admission test 2022 was conducted on April 30, 2022 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. The question paper had 40 questions on mental ability, 20 on Arithmetic section and 20 questions on Language.

Students who have appeared for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test for Class 6 can check the provisional select list through these simple steps given below.

JNVST Class 6 Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of NVS on navodaya.gov.in.

Click on JNVST Class 6 Result 2022 provisional list link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The list will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check the official site of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti for more related details.