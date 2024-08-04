 JP Nadda to announce NEET PG exam centre for Kerala on Aug 5, says K Surendran | Education - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Aug 04, 2024
New Delhi
JP Nadda to announce NEET PG exam centre for Kerala on Aug 5, says K Surendran

ANI | , New Delhi
Aug 04, 2024 03:29 PM IST

Kerala unit BJP president K Surendran said that Union Minister JP Nadda will announce the NEET PG exam centre in the state on August 5.

Kerala unit BJP president K Surendran said that Union Health Minister JP Nadda informed him on Saturday that the request for a NEET PG exam centre in the state would be granted and said that the announcement would be made on August 5.

The Kerala BJP leader said that hundreds of MBBS doctors in Kerala have been continuously requesting a NEET PG exam centre in the state.

Taking to X, he said, "On July 31, I spoke with Health Minister Shri @JPNadda Ji and submitted a request letter highlighting the urgent need for this center".

"Today, JPNadda Ji informed me that the request will be granted and the center will be announced on August 5. On behalf of all Keralites, my heartfelt thanks go to Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji and Health Minister Shri J.P. Nadda Ji for their support and prompt action," his post added.

He also shared the letter written to the JP Nadda on July 31.

News / Education / education news
