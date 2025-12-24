JU will become best university in country: Bengal Governor Bose

Kolkata, Describing JU as the 'best university of West Bengal," Governor CV Ananda Bose on Wednesday said Jadavpur University will become the best in the country in the near future.

Delivering the keynote address at the university’s convocation, Bose, the chancellor of JU, said the institute has been known for the excellence of its students and faculty and is on the right path under the Vice Chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharya.

"JU is the best university of West Bengal, and the way its students, scholars and faculty are pursuing research and academic activities, it will become the best in the country. The academic excellence achieved by JU and its onward journey have been made possible by its faculty," he said.

Highlighting JU’s legacy, the governor said many scientists renowned for their work across the world are alumni of the university.

Bose also announced the introduction of an ‘award of excellence’ for various stakeholders of the university in recognition of "exceptional academic achievement".

The categories will be Best UG , Best PG , Best teaching staff, Best non-teaching staff, with each award carrying a prize of ₹25,000 cash, a citation and a trophy.

Former All India Council for Technical Education chairman T G Sitharam described JU as one of India’s most distinguished universities and a major talent pool.

"I had many JU alumni as my PhD researchers. JU students are present in many institutions in the world," he said, adding that he sees JU graduating students as future engineers, technologists and achievers in other fields.

"AICTE acknowledged JU as a centre of excellence," he said.

VC Bhattacharya said over the years, the university has continued to uphold its founding spirit that education must be inclusive, humane and socially responsive.

"In a world fractured by inequality, environmental concern, misinformation and conflict, your education must be a moral compass. Whether you choose the path of research, industry, public service, entrepreneurship, teaching, art or advocacy, carry forward the values you have imbibed here," he said.

In the convocation, UG degrees were awarded to 2,112 students, PG degrees to 2,004 students and PhD to 370 scholars.

