Karnataka schools, UG students to meditate for 10 min to increase concentration

Karnataka Education Minister, B.C Nagesh has directed the schools and undergraduate college students to meditate for 10 minutes daily to increase concentration. The Education Minister has shared a notice to all the colleges and schools in this regard.

The meditation will not only increase the concentration, but will also improve health, built positive thinking stress-free learning, personality development by imbibing good qualities. The notice was shared by the Minister on his official Twitter account. The tweet reads, “It is suggested to take necessary steps to meditate for 10 minutes daily for students in schools & undergraduate colleges for increasing concentration, improving health, positive thinking, stress-free learning, personality development by imbibing good qualities.”

Also meditation will help to improve stamina among primary school students in the state. This will also help students to develop positive attitude, good habits and become good citizens.

According to the notice, the Education Minister has asked all the schools to ensure that students meditate regularly on a daily basis. He has further directed that all the schools and pre-graduation colleges in the state should arrange time for meditation for the students and take necessary action.

