Kashmir University defers exams because of heavy snowfall
PTI | , Srinagar
The varsity spokesperson said fresh dates for the postponed papers will be notified later separately.
Kashmir University has postponed all exams scheduled for Monday in view of the inclement weather.
The information was shared by the varsity in a statement on Sunday.
Kashmir received heavy snowfall on Friday and Saturday, resulting in some areas of the valley getting cut off.
While snow has been cleared from main highways and arterial roads, the work is still on in some of the remote areas of the Union Territory.
