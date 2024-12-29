Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kashmir University defers exams because of heavy snowfall

PTI | , Srinagar
Dec 29, 2024 05:01 PM IST

The varsity spokesperson said fresh dates for the postponed papers will be notified later separately.

Kashmir University has postponed all exams scheduled for Monday in view of the inclement weather.

A woman walking on a snow-covered street in Srinagar on Saturday. Heavy snowfall blocked the Srinagar-Jammu national highway and roads in several districts. (PTI Photo)
A woman walking on a snow-covered street in Srinagar on Saturday. Heavy snowfall blocked the Srinagar-Jammu national highway and roads in several districts. (PTI Photo)

The information was shared by the varsity in a statement on Sunday.

The varsity spokesperson said fresh dates for the postponed papers will be notified later separately.

Also Read: Winter rain in Haryana to benefit wheat crop: Experts

Kashmir received heavy snowfall on Friday and Saturday, resulting in some areas of the valley getting cut off.

While snow has been cleared from main highways and arterial roads, the work is still on in some of the remote areas of the Union Territory.

Also Read: Haryana government announces winter break for students from Jan 1-15, check details

Get latest news onEducation,...
See more
Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On