Kolkata Metro will run usual services on both the Blue Line (Dakshineswar–Kavi Subhash) and Green Line (Howrah Maidan–Salt Lake Sector V) on September 7 (Sunday) for the benefit of candidates appearing for the State Level Selection Test (SLST) conducted by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC). Kolkata Metro to run services from 7 am on Sunday for WBSSC recruitment test candidates(Metro Railway Kolkata )

"For the benefit of SSC recruitment test candidates, normal services will be run from 7 am on both stretches on September 7," a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added there will be no traffic block between Shahid Khudiram and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar stations on the Blue Line, ensuring normal Sunday services across the entire stretch from Dakshineswar to Shahid Khudiram.