'Make online recruitment portal more accessible for visually impaired candidates,' Delhi HC directs SSC

The Delhi High Court on Thursday instructed the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to upgrade its online recruitment portal to ensure it is more accessible and user-friendly for visually impaired applicants. The Delhi HC has directed the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to ensure its's online recruitment portal is more accessible and user-friendly for visually impaired applicants. (Representative image)

The directive emerged from a plea filed by the National Federation of the Blind, which highlighted the difficulties these candidates face, particularly with the mandatory live face recognition step required to upload photographs during the application process.

Also read: Haryana schools to be closed on July 26 for CET exams, check details here

The Court expressed concern over the lack of accessible options, especially for exams such as the Combined Graduate Level (CGL), Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL), and the Multi-Tasking Staff and Havaldar (MTS) recruitment slated for 2025.

The petition stated that visually impaired applicants are effectively excluded due to technological barriers that fail to consider their disability.

Describing the situation as discriminatory and a violation of constitutional rights, the court acknowledged the gravity of the issue. It was informed that over 60 visually impaired candidates had sent emails detailing the challenges they faced. In response, the court asked SSC to swiftly review these complaints and adapt its policies accordingly to prevent exclusion in future recruitment cycles.

Also read: Navodaya Admission: JNVST Class 6 registration ends soon, link to apply

The court emphasised the urgency of implementing inclusive design changes and directed SSC officials to engage with the petitioners to develop practical solutions. The Commission was asked to present an action plan before the next hearing scheduled for November 12.

Also read: 14 Delhi govt school students selected for vocational training in Germany

Further, the court reiterated the legal obligation of recruitment bodies under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act to ensure equal access across all stages of employment, from applications to examinations.