Manipur CM flags off students' exposure tour to Maharashtra

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday flagged off a team of 30 students and three faculties who are on a five-day exposure tour to Maharashtra under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat –Yuva Sangam programme.

Union minister of state for education and external affairs Dr RK Ranjan, Manipur education minister Th. Basantakumar Singh and director of IIIT, Manipur Prof Krishnan Baskar were also present in the event.

“To achieve the goal of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘One India united India and strong India’, we need to know each other. That is the main objective of the exposer tour,” chief minister N Biren Singh said at the flagging off ceremony.

“Show your best and expose the best of Manipur to your destination state while learning the best from them,” Dr RK Ranjan told the students.

“The whole India is one India. We have a lot of diversity throughout the country, many languages, many cultures and many ethnicities. The Prime Minister is using this diversity as a great powerful force to make a strong India,” he added.

Yuva Sangam is an initiative under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) by the Ministry of Education that aims to “strengthen people-to-people connect and build empathy between youth of the North Eastern States and other States of our country.”

This program is being organized in collaboration with various other ministries and departments such as Culture, Tourism, Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs & Sports, Home Affairs, Department for Development of North-East Region (DoNER) and IRCTC.

Around 1000 youth are set to participate in the pilot of Yuva Sangam. During their visits, the students will have a multi-dimensional exposure under five broad areas – Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Traditions), Pragati (Development), Prodyogik (Technology) and Paraspar Sampark (People-to-people connect). the Education Ministry said.