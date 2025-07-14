Medhavi Skills University (MSU) recently hosted a workshop in Delhi to celebrate World Youth Skills Day. The event, themed "Industry-Led Skill-Based Education: A New Paradigm for Atmanirbhar Bharat," highlighted the importance of reimagining traditional learning frameworks in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 which focuses on on the job learning, skilling and real world challenges. Medhavi Skills University organises workshop on education, employability on World Youth Skills Day

As per a press statement issued by the varsity, Pravesh Dudani, Founder & Chancellor, MSU, Kuldip Sarma, Co-Founder & Pro-Chancellor and Devender K Saini, Group Chief Strategy Officer, along with senior deans and academic leaders from MSU attended the workshop and had insightful discussions. The panelists emphasized that education must keep pace with the industry to harness the potential of India’s demographic dividend. Curriculum innovation must be agile, dynamic, and industry-relevant to meet the demands of a rapidly shifting technological landscape, they added.

The workshop also strongly emphasized on the need for deeper industry-academia collaboration to equip individuals with future-ready skills as over 60% of Indian graduates are not job-ready due to lack of practical training and workplace exposure.

While speaking at the event, Pravesh Dudani stated, “Industry continues to evolve at a fast pace that traditional education struggles to match. While NEP 2020 lays a strong foundation for embedding skills meaningfully, there is now a valuable opportunity to accelerate its implementation and scale its impact through work-integrated education pathways. Over 60% of Indian graduates are not job-ready due to lack of practical training and workplace exposure. Industry integrated, on-the-job learning models present a viable way- enabling learners to gain real-world experience and earn through innovative industry-academia collaborations. This helps industries address critical skill gaps, improve retention, and foster greater productivity through a workforce that is industry-aligned from day one, massively solving the employability crisis."