National Apprenticeship Mela 2022 to be conducted today, registration link here

National Apprenticeship Mela 2022 will be conducted today, April 21, 2022. Candidates can register online through the direct link given below. 
Published on Apr 21, 2022 08:02 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Directorate General of Training will conduct National Apprenticeship Mela 2022 on April 21, 2022. Students and other who want to register for the Apprenticeship Mela can apply online through the official site of DGT on dgt.gov.in. 

The apprentice program will begin at 9 am on April 21 and will end at 5 pm. The apprenticeship mela will have on the spot interview, assessment and apprentice training offers in 4000+ companies and for 30 sectors including Power, Retail, Telecom, IT/ITeS, Electronics, Automotive and more. 

Candidates who have passed Class 5 to Class 12 and have skill training certificates, or ITI Diploma holders or graduates can apply for this apprenticeship mela. All the interested candidates can register online for the apprenticeship mela through these simple steps given below. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to register for National Apprenticeship Mela 2022&lt;/strong&gt;

National Apprenticeship Mela 2022: How to register 

  • Visit the official site of Directorate General of Training on dgt.gov.in.
  • Click on National Apprenticeship Mela 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration details and click on submit.
  • Your registration is completed.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates must carry three copies of their resume, three copies of all the marksheets and certificates, photo ID (Aadhaar card/driving licence etc) and three passport size photographs to the respective venues.

 

 

Thursday, April 21, 2022
