National Forensic Science University to be set up in Tripura

The Centre has sanctioned the setting up of a full fledged National Forenic Science University (NFSU) in Tripura and forensic studies up to the post graduate level will begin in the present academic session in a temporary campus here, state Higher Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Tuesday.



The NFSU will initially hold its academic activities at the old B Ed College building in Buddhamandir area here, Nath told reporters. Notification for admission to the proposed institute has already been issued for the 2021-22 academic year and recruitment of the faculty is on, officials said.



Four courses - B.Sc and M.Sc in forensic science (five years integrated course), M.Sc in forensic Science, M.Sc in digital forensic, information security and M.Sc in cyber security will be offered at the institute, they said.



“The central government has approved a proposal of the state government for setting up a National Forensic Science University in Tripura and the process for setting up the university has already started.



Pending the construction of a full-fledged campus at Srinagar area here, academic courses up to master degree level will start soon within the present academic session”, Nath said. A three-member delegation of the central government headed by the vice-chancellor of NFSU, Gujarat, Prof J M Vyas met Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb here on Monday.



The state government has already allotted 49.2 acres at Srinagar area for setting up the permanent campus. ₹100 crore will be invested for the NFSU, Tripura campus in the first phase, officials said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the institute here in the last week of November, the officials said.

