The 'CiTe- Civic Tech Innovation Launchpad' is organised by the the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in partnership with Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre, IIT Kanpur, the NDMC said in a statement.(File)
NDMC, IIT-Kanpur offer platform to start-ups to find solutions for civic issues

A first-of-its-kind initiative to offer a technical launchpad to start-ups to present innovative solutions through a 15-day competition to address civic issues such as waste management, town planning and sanitation has been started in Delhi
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:14 PM IST

A first-of-its-kind initiative to offer a technical launchpad to start-ups to present innovative solutions through a 15-day competition to address civic issues such as waste management, town planning and sanitation has been started in Delhi, officials said on Friday.

The 'CiTe- Civic Tech Innovation Launchpad' is organised by the the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in partnership with Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre, IIT Kanpur, the NDMC said in a statement.

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said CiTe is a 15-day competition aimed to engage start-ups and innovators to present solutions addressing waste management, water management, town planning, and sanitation and hygiene.

The launchpad will support top three ideas, which will receive technical and business mentorship at SIIC, IIT Kanpur, the statement said.

Prakash said CiTe is a first-of-its-kind initiative to give a platform to start-ups and innovators to solve the civic issues of the NDMC.

Start-ups and innovators selected under CiTe will receive up to 25 lakh worth innovation fellowship and prototype development support, with a chance to refine these solutions, the civic body said.

