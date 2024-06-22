NEET UG, UGC NET Row Live: High-level committee formed by education ministry, updates here
The National Testing Agency, NTA, has been drawing flak ever since the incident of paper leak concerning the NEET UG exam came to the fore. The exam was conducted by the NTA on May 5, 2024, from 2 pm to 5.20 pm IST at 4750 Centres in 571 cities (including 14 cities abroad) for more than 24 lakh candidates. The controversy erupted over an alleged paper leak case and a consequent outrage over the “inflation of marks” of 1,563 students who were compensated for the loss of time.2...Read More
Thousands of medical aspirants have been protesting since the NEET-UG results came out. Dozens of aspirants had scored a full 720 marks in one of the toughest exams in the country, raising suspicions of irregularities.
The NEET UG controversy was followed by the cancellation of the UGC NET 2024 after the Union education ministry on June 19, said it had received inputs that the exam's integrity may have been compromised. It also handed over the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation for a probe.
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan called it an institutional failure of the NTA. As per the authorities, the exam was cancelled after evidence had been received that the paper was leaked on darknet. It was also circulating on Telegram.
Meanwhile, the centre on Friday announced the enforcement of the "Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024" which aims to prevent unfair practices in public examinations and common entrance tests conducted nationwide.
Follow this blog for the latest updates on the NEET UG and UGC NET fiasco.
NEET UG, UGC NET Row Live: 6 arrested in Jharkhand
The Bihar Police has detained six people from Jharkhand's Deoghar district in connection with the alleged irregularities in NEET UG 2024.
NEET UG, UGC NET Row Live: What is centre's new law concerning exams?
The Centre announced the enforcement of the "Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024" with an objective to prevent unfair practices in public examinations and common entrance tests conducted nationwide.
NEET UG, UGC NET Row Live: NTA, Ministry officials to be present during NEET re-test
Officials from the NEET and the Education Ministry will be present during the conduct of the NEET re-test tomorrow.
NEET UG, UGC NET Row Live: NEET re-test for 1,553 candidates tomorrow
The NTA will conduct the NEET UG 2024 re-test tomorrow, June 23, 2024 for 1563 candidates. The Agency will be re-conducting the examination in 6 cities in a single shift – from 2 pm to 5.20 pm.
NEET UG, UGC NET Row Live: Committee to submit its report in 2 months
The Ministry of education stated that the High Level Committee would submit its report to the Ministry within two months from the date of issue of this order.
NEET UG, UGC NET Row Live: Objectives of the high-level committee
As per the Ministry of Education, the high level committee will make recommendations on the following aspects:
- Reform in the mechanism of the examination process.
- Improvement in Data Security protocols.
- Structure and functioning of the National Testing Agency.
NEET UG, UGC NET Row Live: Know the members of the high-level committee
- Dr K. Radhakrishnan (Former ISRO Chief)
- Dr Randeep Guleria (Former Director, of AIIMS Delhi)
- Prof. B J Rao (Vice Chancellor, Central University of Hyderabad)
- Prof. Ramamurthy K (Professor Emeritus, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras)
- Pankaj Bansal (Co-Founder, People Strong and Board Member- Karmayogi Bharat)
- Prof. Aditya Mittal (Dean of Student Affairs, IIT Delhi)
- Govind Jaiswal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education, Govt. of India)
NEET UG, UGC NET Row Live: Former Director of AIIMS Delhi in committee
The high-level committee consists of Dr Randeep Guleria, the former director of AIIMS Delhi.
NEET UG, UGC NET Row Live: How many members are there in the committee?
The high-level committee consists a total of seven members.
NEET UG, UGC NET Row Live: Who will head the high-level committee of experts?
The high-level committee of experts formed by the Ministry of Education will be headed by Dr K. Radhakrishnan, the former chairman, of ISRO and Chairman BoG, IIT Kanpur.
NEET UG, UGC NET Row Live: Centre forms high level committee
The Union Education Ministry has formed a high-level committee of experts.