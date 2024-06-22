NEET UG, UGC NET Row Live: High-level committee formed by education ministry, updates here

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has been drawing flak ever since the incident of paper leak concerning the NEET UG exam came to the fore. The exam was conducted by the NTA on May 5, 2024, from 2 pm to 5.20 pm IST at 4750 Centres in 571 cities (including 14 cities abroad) for more than 24 lakh candidates. The controversy erupted over an alleged paper leak case and a consequent outrage over the “inflation of marks” of 1,563 students who were compensated for the loss of time.2...Read More

Thousands of medical aspirants have been protesting since the NEET-UG results came out. Dozens of aspirants had scored a full 720 marks in one of the toughest exams in the country, raising suspicions of irregularities.

The NEET UG controversy was followed by the cancellation of the UGC NET 2024 after the Union education ministry on June 19, said it had received inputs that the exam's integrity may have been compromised. It also handed over the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation for a probe.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan called it an institutional failure of the NTA. As per the authorities, the exam was cancelled after evidence had been received that the paper was leaked on darknet. It was also circulating on Telegram.

Meanwhile, the centre on Friday announced the enforcement of the "Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024" which aims to prevent unfair practices in public examinations and common entrance tests conducted nationwide.

Follow this blog for the latest updates on the NEET UG and UGC NET fiasco.