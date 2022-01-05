NEET PG Counselling 2021 LIVE Updates: Supreme Court to hear EWS quota plea today

Supreme Court to hear NEET PG Counselling 2021 EWS/ OBC quota plea on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. The Apex Court has agreed to hear the plea following centre’s urgent request to hear the matter in view of the protests by resident doctors against delay in the counselling round for NEET PG.
The matter will be heard by a special bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice AS Bopanna. An urgent listing was sought by Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta following which the approval was given by the Chief Justice of India N V Ramana.
NEET PG Counselling was delayed after a plea was filed in the apex court against the Centre’s decision to revisit the criteria for the determination of the EWS quota in the All India Quota. Resident doctors of various hospitals under the banner of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) in Delhi and other parts of the country protested over a delay in the counselling session.
Jan 05, 2022 12:18 PM IST
NEET PG Counselling: Who will release counselling schedule
NEET PG Counselling schedule will be released by Medical Counselling Committee.
Jan 05, 2022 12:01 PM IST
NEET: When Delhi CM wrote to PM Modi to commence counselling soon
केंद्र के डॉक्टर कई दिनों से हड़ताल पर हैं। इन्होंने कोरोना में अपनी जान की बाज़ी लगाकर सेवा की। कोरोना फिर बढ़ रहा है। इन्हें अस्पताल में होना चाहिए, ना कि सड़कों पर
इन पर जो पुलिस बर्बरता की गई, हम उसकी कड़ी निंदा करते हैं। PM साहिब इनकी माँगे जल्द मानें। PM को मेरा पत्र pic.twitter.com/yE5waHecAz
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Counselling schedule expected after hearing
The NEET PG Counselling 2021 schedule is expected to be available after hearing ends today, January 5, 2022. The counselling schedule will be released by MCC on its official website. Candidates are advised to check the schedule from the official website after it releases.
Jan 05, 2022 11:25 AM IST
NEET Counselling: What happened next
FORDA delegation met Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on December 6, 2021 following their protests against delay in NEET PG counseling session.
Jan 05, 2022 11:20 AM IST
NEET PG 2021: Resident doctors protest
Resident doctors of various hospitals under the banner of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) in Delhi and other parts of the country protested over a delay in the counselling session.
Jan 05, 2022 11:13 AM IST
NEET PG: Why Counselling process delayed
The counselling process for NEET PG has been delayed this year due to the petition challenging the July 29 notification of the centre and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to provide 27 percent reservation to OBC and 10 percent to EWS students in all India quota medical seats.
Jan 05, 2022 11:08 AM IST
NEET counselling: Plea against revision of EWS criteria
The plea was filed in the apex court against the Government's decision to revisit the criteria for the determination of the EWS quota in the All India Quota.
Jan 05, 2022 11:03 AM IST
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Two judge bench to hear the plea
The matter will be heard by two judge bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice AS Bopanna. The time of the hearing has not been disclosed yet.
Jan 05, 2022 10:55 AM IST
NEET PG: Supreme Court to hear plea today
Supreme Court will hear plea on EWS/OBC quota for NEET PG today, January 5, 2022. A two-judge bench of justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna will hear the petitions.
